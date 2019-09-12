|
|
John Gerard "Gerry" Flynn
Red Bank - John Gerard "Gerry" Flynn of Red Bank, NJ passed away on September 10 at the age of 63. He was born on October 3, 1955 in Ballina, Ireland to his parents Dominick Flynn and Norah Mullen.
Gerry is survived by his beloved wife Maria of 26 years and loving daughter Christina, as well as his dear siblings and their spouses Alice and Tim, Marian and Eamonn Hegarty, Teenie and Martin Conmy, Dominic and Bernadette Flynn, and many beautiful nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his life will be at John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ on Friday, Sept. 13 from 5-8pm with a service Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to Sesame Street's Yellow Feather Fund. Sesame Workshop PO Box 21609 New York, NY 10087
https://www.sesameworkshop.org/donate
Please visit Gerry's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019