|
|
John Giordano
Marlboro - John Giordano, 94, of Marlboro died at his home on Thursday March 26th.
He was born in the small town of Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily. His family owned vineyards and olive groves. As a young man he helped oversee these properties. He also apprenticed to become a tailor which became his life long career.
He met his wife Domenica in New York City shortly after they both immigrated from Italy. They married in 1954 on the Feast of The Guardian Angel. They lived for a short time on the Lower East Side of Manhattan before they married and then moved to Brooklyn where they started a family.
John started his career at a small company that he formed producing men's coats for department stores. Soon after, he worked as a head tailor for a company that produced clothing for nuns. He also worked briefly making men's clothing for Bill Blass. Eighteen years later, he purchased a dry-cleaner and built it into a successful family business.
John had an abundant love for family and friends. He enjoyed spending countless hours in the company of his family throughout his life. He had a love for gardening and growing all sorts vegetables and fruits in their backyard. The family loved to spend time together in Lake George, NY.
John always had fond memories of his youth growing up in Sicily and spent countless hours telling stories of his adventures from his beloved home country. In 1983 he and his wife returned to their homeland for the first time after leaving 30 years before, and then returned for several subsequent visits.
Surviving him are his beloved wife, Domenica; his loving children, son Gaspar Giordano and his wife Christina, Wall; his son Joseph Giordano and his wife Marian Giordano, Freehold; his daughter Maria Giordano, Holmdel. His loving grandchildren, Emma, Jenna, Gabrielle, Claire, Isabel, Dominique, and her fiancé Peter, John, Giacomo, John and Joseph.
In consideration of the current health crisis, John's family will have a private funeral service and internment at Holmdel Mausoleum. Please consider a message of condolence to the family by visiting John's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to VNA health group in Holmdel for nursing education at https://vnahg.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020