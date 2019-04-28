|
|
John Goodfellow
Point Pleasant - John Goodfellow, 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Friday, April 19, 2019.
He was born at the former Anna May Hospital, Spring Lake, to the late David and Alice (Gifford) Goodfellow. He was a lifelong resident of High View and Manasquan Park in Wall. John graduated from Manasquan High School and was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He worked in sales for Saffer-Simon Candy Distributors (Asbury Park and Newark) retiring after over forty years with the company.
John was a member of the Manasquan Motor Cycle Club where he raced Indians as a younger man. He was an active Assistant Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 82 of Allenwood. John and Dot enjoyed camping all over the US in their travel trailer. John was especially fond of the trips to the Grand Canyon, Florida with the Hauck's, and to Maine with the Mueller's. "Farmer John" loved his gardens and his yard. You could always find him "Out Front" talking with the neighbors. He was a local history buff, as his family settled in the area in the early 1800's. John also enjoyed classic cars and was an avid attendee at all the local car shows with his friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea "Dot" Siefken-Goodfellow.
Surviving are his daughter, C.J. Goodfellow-Sabosik and husband The Honorable Mayor Robert of Point Pleasant; and son, Scott Goodfellow and wife Christina of Jupiter, FL. Also surviving are his nephew, Herbert Siefken (John and Dot raised) and his wife, Sharon; six grandchildren, Michelle, Meredith, Megan, Melissa, Christopher, Stephen; and six great-grandchildren, Alex, Ella, Isabelle, Jake, Meric, and Madison.
A Memorial Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22 at Saint Peter R.C. Church, 406 Forman Ave. (corner of Saint Louis Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach, with a memorial lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either Boy Scouts of America Monmouth Council www.monmouthbsa.org, or to the For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019