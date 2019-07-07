Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
John Connolly
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peters Church
Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ
John H. Connolly Obituary
John H. Connolly

Point Pleasant Beach

- John H Connolly 85 of Point Pleasant Beach died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, with family at his side. John was a graduate of St Peters Prep and St Peters College. John was raised in Jersey City. He married Lillian Felice in 1955 and together they raised 7 children and lived in Parlin and Point Pleasant Beach. John was a high school football player and coached their 5 boys in all their sports. He was an usher at St. Bernadette's Church in Parlin living his life as a devout Catholic. He worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury with the IRS as an agent and president of the union. In his retirement, he was a starter at the Manasquan River Golf Club and together they spent their winters in Jupiter Florida.

John is predeceased by his parents Henry John and Mary Agnes Connolly, three sisters Marie, Margaret and Lillian as well as Daughter in law Trish Connolly. Surviving are his wife Lillian, son John Henry and long time friend Wendy Halliwell of Pt. Pleasant, daughter Melinda and husband William Shea of Pt. Pleasant, son Robert and wife Janet of Sayreville , son Thomas and wife Cathy of Shrewsbury, daughter Anna Mae and husband Edward O'Connor of South Amboy, son Paul Connolly of Leonardo and son Patrick and Susan Plant of Asbury Park, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be Thursday July 11, at 11:00 a.m. in the St Peters Church in Pt. Pleasant Beach NJ. Interment to follow at St Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt NJ. Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.vanhisecallagan.com

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the (www.alz.org/) are appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
