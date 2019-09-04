Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 E. Main Street
Freehold, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
47 E. Main Street
Freehold, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. Rose of Lima Cemetery
Freehold, NJ
Freehold - John Henry Cook, 101, of Freehold, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Applewood Estates, Freehold. Born in New Brunswick, John lived in Essex County from 1946 to 1984 before moving to Morristown in 1984, and finally settling in Freehold in 1990. He served proudly in the U. S. Army's 749th Tank Battalion that landed at Utah Beach, Normandy France in June 1944. He was then stationed in France, then in Germany where he finished his tour of duty. When he returned to the U.S., John continued working as an Insurance Actuary, working for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. until his retirement in 1982. He was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Blanche in 1992; and his second wife, Alice in 2004; as well as his brothers, William and Robert Cook; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his sons, John R. & his wife Joan, and Robert Cook; and his daughters, Kathleen, Jessica & her husband Lenny, Jane, Alicia & her husband Larry, and Mary & her husband Tuan; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Friday, September 6 from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. There will be a funeral liturgy at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, on Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 AM; immediately followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Applewood Estate Residents Assistance Fund, One Applewood Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728 or the Rutgers Preparatory School, 1345 Easton Ave., Somerset, NJ 08873 or rutgersprep.org/giving.

For directions or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
