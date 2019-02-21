|
John H. "Jack" Kelly
Spring Lake - John Herbert "Jack" Kelly died peacefully at his home in Spring Lake, NJ, on February 19, 2019 after a weekend of farewells from his loving children and grandchildren. He was 91 years old. Jack was born and raised in Harrison, NJ, the son of the late Herbert and Ruth (Hollister) Kelly.
Jack married Mary Ellen Marion, also of Harrison, in 1951, and embarked on a 65-year adventure, raising four children. Starting their lives together in Kearny, they moved to Massachusetts, and finally, to West Caldwell and North Caldwell. After years of summer vacations down the shore, Jack and Mary Ellen migrated permanently to Spring Lake in 1986, after Jack retired.
Jack had a lifelong passion for the University of Notre Dame, enrolling at Notre Dame in 1945, attending for two years, and completing his degree in chemistry at St. Peter's College in 1949. All of Jack and Mary Ellen's children earned their degrees from Notre Dame, during which time Jack served on Notre Dame's Science Council. Jack and Mary Ellen endowed a financial aid scholarship at the University that continues to benefit students today.
Jack began his career in the pharmaceutical business as a sales rep for Koppers Coke in 1949, moving to Upjohn and then Hoffmann La-Roche in Nutley, where, over the next 33 years, he rose to become Vice President and General Manager of the Chemical Division, and member of the company's Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Jack lost his beloved Mary Ellen in 2016, but with the support of his children and grandchildren, he remained the center of a vibrant and loving family.
He is survived by his son Bob and his wife Ellen, of Fair Haven, NJ; daughters Maureen Berkley and her husband Bill, of Kansas City, MO; Nancy Connolly and her husband Frank, of Medford, MA; and Patricia of New York City; and seven grandchildren - Nick, Bennett, Caroline, Kate, Matthew, Jack, and Nell. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Shinn, his brother-in-law James Marion and sister-in-law Annette, sister-in-law Kathy Marion, and many nieces and nephews. Jack was pre-deceased by his brothers-in-law, Joseph Marion and Harold Shinn, and his younger sister, Ruthie, who died at the age of seven.
His children would like to thank his devoted caregiver, Gela Champuridze, and the wonderful people at the Visiting Physician Service and Visiting Nurses Association Health and Hospice.
Jack's visitation and funeral will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 22nd and 23rd. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
For details and a complete obituary please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019