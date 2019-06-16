|
John H. McGary
Point Pleasant Beach - John H. McGary, 72, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City, he has lived in Point Pleasant Beach for over fifty years.
John was a United States Army veteran and was stationed in Berlin, Germany where he served with the 78th ASA SOU. After discharge from the Army, he was sworn in to the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department on New Year's Day, 1970. John retired as PPB Chief of Police in 2002. After the attacks of 9/11, John came out of retirement to work as a private contractor with DynCorp. He helped establish a training program for Iraqi police in Baghdad, Erbil, and Karbala. He suffered head injuries when a truck bomb exploded outside his hotel days before his return home.
He was a skilled baseball player, even signing a contract with the San Francisco Giants organization, but opting to enlist in the Army instead. He also bowled, played softball, and was an avid Jets and Mets fan. John became a converted Giants fan by proxy, and was a front row NY Giants season ticket holder. John loved animals and the many cats he "fathered" over the years. He also was an active member of the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, Point Pleasant Beach. Most importantly, John was the person who always helped anyone in need, quietly and with no fanfare. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.
He was predeceased by his mother, Katherine Louise Smith; and sister, Elizabeth "TD" Poss.
Surviving are his beloved wife of thirty-five years, Barbara (Toth) McGary; his son, John P. McGary and his partner, Shannon Atkins of Saint Johns, FL; and his daughter, Kelly McGary and her husband, Steve Horan of Tampa, FL. Also surviving are his brother, Benjamin Salzano; two sisters, Georgeann "Sue"Wagner and Michele Forsberg; and two grandsons, Will and Ben, who called him, "Gramps." Additionally, he leaves behind six feline companions, Ricky, Decker, Fat Batman, Little Batman, Lucy, and Higgins; and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 18 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 5 p.m. a service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, 611 Laurel Ave., PO Box 1744, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.pointbeachems.org For condolences to the family and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019