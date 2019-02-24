John H. "Jack or Ace" Welsh, Jr.



Long Branch - John H. Welsh Jr. "Jack or Ace" age 95 of Long Branch passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Jack was born in Hazard Hospital in Long Branch and lived his entire life there.



Jack was a Golf Professional for almost 50 years. He started his career at Forsgate Country Club before working at Deal and Rumson and finally Ft. Monmouth in 1952 where he worked until 1990. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II as a Torpedoman's Mate.



He was valedictorian of Long Branch High School Class of 1942.



Jack was a member of St. Michael's R.C. Church in West End. He was a former member of the Long Branch Rotary Club



Jack was pre-deceased by his first wife Elizabeth in 1979.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years Jennifer nee Belkowski Welsh.



Surviving are 12 children, Christopher and his wife Jody, Timothy and his wife Joanne, Maureen King, Bridget and her husband Rogers Patrick, John and his wife Kim, Rosemary and her husband Randy Macaluso, Erin and her husband John Harner, Matthew and his wife Debbi, Ann Bell and her companion Jerry Cox, Damien and his wife Gerri, Brien and his wife Maureen, and Tom and his wife JoAnn. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday February 27, 2019 10:00am at St. Michael's R.C. Church in Long Branch. Burial will be at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Viewing hours are Tuesday February 26th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home 10 Morrell St. Long Branch. Donations may be made to St. Michael's R.C. Church Long Branch. Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary