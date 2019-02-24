Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Long Branc, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. "Jack Or Ace" Welsh Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John H. "Jack Or Ace" Welsh Jr. Obituary
John H. "Jack or Ace" Welsh, Jr.

Long Branch - John H. Welsh Jr. "Jack or Ace" age 95 of Long Branch passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Jack was born in Hazard Hospital in Long Branch and lived his entire life there.

Jack was a Golf Professional for almost 50 years. He started his career at Forsgate Country Club before working at Deal and Rumson and finally Ft. Monmouth in 1952 where he worked until 1990. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during World War II as a Torpedoman's Mate.

He was valedictorian of Long Branch High School Class of 1942.

Jack was a member of St. Michael's R.C. Church in West End. He was a former member of the Long Branch Rotary Club

Jack was pre-deceased by his first wife Elizabeth in 1979.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years Jennifer nee Belkowski Welsh.

Surviving are 12 children, Christopher and his wife Jody, Timothy and his wife Joanne, Maureen King, Bridget and her husband Rogers Patrick, John and his wife Kim, Rosemary and her husband Randy Macaluso, Erin and her husband John Harner, Matthew and his wife Debbi, Ann Bell and her companion Jerry Cox, Damien and his wife Gerri, Brien and his wife Maureen, and Tom and his wife JoAnn. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday February 27, 2019 10:00am at St. Michael's R.C. Church in Long Branch. Burial will be at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Viewing hours are Tuesday February 26th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home 10 Morrell St. Long Branch. Donations may be made to St. Michael's R.C. Church Long Branch.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now