Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
John Hardy

John Hardy Obituary
John Hardy

Freehold - John "Jack" Hardy passed on October 28, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. He was born in Neptune, and was a lifelong Freehold resident. Jack was a life member and past Exalted Ruler of the Freehold Elks, B.P.O.E 1454. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a life member and past president of the Freehold Fin, Fur & Feather Sportsman Club, Freehold. Before retiring, John was a merchandising supervisor.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Hardy. John is survived by his spouse Marilou of 26 years; two children Danielle and Matthew; and his sister, Sister Jane Hardy R.S.M.

A visitation is Thursday, October 31, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Freeman Funeral Home 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A funeral service will be at the funeral home Friday, November 1st at 10:00 AM. For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
