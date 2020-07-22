John Hartwell Duckenfield



Freehold - John Hartwell Duckenfield, 90, of Freehold departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center. John was born on October 6, 1929 in Freehold, New Jersey to the late Herbert and Margaret Jones Duckenfield.



He attended Court Street School and Freehold High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army.



John was employed by the Nestle Company and the Atco Tile Company.



John was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Armenita, and his siblings Herbert Jr., Robert, Margaret (Peggy), Jane, and Julia (Judy).



Surviving are his wife Willa, daughter Sharon, son John II, mother-in-law Vida Pompey, step-daughter Shanna Norris, step-grandson Jumarrey Gregory, sisters Patricia and Diana Duckenfield, brother-in-law Charles Parham, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.



Private arrangements are under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store