1/1
John Hartwell Duckenfield
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Hartwell Duckenfield

Freehold - John Hartwell Duckenfield, 90, of Freehold departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center. John was born on October 6, 1929 in Freehold, New Jersey to the late Herbert and Margaret Jones Duckenfield.

He attended Court Street School and Freehold High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army.

John was employed by the Nestle Company and the Atco Tile Company.

John was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Armenita, and his siblings Herbert Jr., Robert, Margaret (Peggy), Jane, and Julia (Judy).

Surviving are his wife Willa, daughter Sharon, son John II, mother-in-law Vida Pompey, step-daughter Shanna Norris, step-grandson Jumarrey Gregory, sisters Patricia and Diana Duckenfield, brother-in-law Charles Parham, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved