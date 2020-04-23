|
|
John Haug
Hamilton - John "Jack" Haug, 89, passed away at RWJ Hospital, Hamilton, on April 21, 2020, following a brief illness.
Jack was born in Union, NJ, on April 7, 1931, to Nancy Jones and Jacob Haug. He graduated from Union High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Holly Hill Mobile Home Sales in South Amboy and the Wickatunk Village manufactured housing community in Morganville. Jack served as president of the New Jersey Manufactured Housing Association in 1995/96.
He lived in Union for many years before moving to Colts Neck in 1973 and later to Allentown, NJ, in 2003. Jack enjoyed travel and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Jack and his wife Doris celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in October 2019.
In addition to Doris, he is survived by three sons and their wives, John and Jill of Lambertville, NJ, Ralph and Angie of Furlong, PA, and Eric and Debbie of Hillsborough, NJ, and 5 grandchildren, Kirsten, Colleen, Mitchell, Stephen and Hannah.
There will be a private burial at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan, and a memorial service is planned for later in the year. Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge / Shriners International for over 50 years; donations in his name can be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020