John Henry "Jack" Hilbert
Blairstown - John Henry "Jack" Hilbert, 86, of Blairstown, NJ, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary (Birger) Hilbert; his son John Graham Hilbert (Kim Tobin-Hilbert) of Rossville, TN; his daughters Karen Hilbert (Patty Dugun) of South Amboy, NJ; Sharon Pivnick (Barry Pivnick) of Boynton Beach, FL; his sister Gail Gannon of Monmouth Beach, NJ; his sister-in-law Barbara Birger of Union, NJ; his grandchildren John Hilbert (Kate Jutras-Hilbert); Colten Hilbert (Amanda Hilbert); Candice Zeni (Steve Zeni); Andrew Levinson; Daniel Levinson; his great grandchildren Colten and Macie Hilbert; Hazel and Pearl Hilbert; Graham Zeni. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Edward Hilbert.
Born in East Orange, NJ on October 6, 1932, to the late John Hilbert and Gertrude Sotz Hilbert of Newark, NJ. The family relocated to Leonardo, NJ where Jack graduated from Leonardo High School, then from 1953-1955 he proudly served in the US Army 82nd Airborne, Korean War. A carpenter by trade, he enjoyed a long and successful career with the Carpenters Local Union No. 2250 in Red Bank, NJ. Jack was a Freemason with the Monmouth Masonic Lodge 172. A family man to the core, he worked tirelessly to provide a safe and happy home. Upon retirement, he and his beloved Mary built a homestead they deemed The Alpha + Omega in Blairstown, NJ. A devout believer in Christ, he thoroughly enjoyed and often spoke of his friendships with fellow members of the Evangelical Free Church of Blairstown. As a volunteer, he traveled to Haiti to aid in the construction of new homes. In 2008, he was honored to receive the Warren County Distinguished Military Service Medal. He was sure to grab his 82nd Airborne hat anytime he was leaving the house. A symbol of great camaraderie, the cap attracted conversation from other servicemen and Jack knew no stranger. Known to occasionally reminisce for hours with a person whose path he'd never cross again, Jack was a friend to all.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 12 noon until 2 pm with the Funeral Service immediately following at the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ (GPS Columbia ,NJ). Pastor Todd Nathan of the Free Evangelical Church of Blairstown will be the officiant.
The family requests memorial contributions be sent in memory of Jack to Operation Jersey Cares, P.O. Box 551, Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 20, 2019