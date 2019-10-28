Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
John Herbert Obituary
John Herbert

Neptune - John (Jackie) Herbert, age 59, of Neptune entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Shark River Hills and was employed by the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 694.

John was predeceased by his parents John and Muriel (Ulmer) Herbert and his dog "Harry". He is survived by his sister Joanne McGurl and her husband James, Melbourne, FL and sister Jean Rynn, Eatontown; nephew Patrick McGurl; nieces Natalie and Rebecca Rynn; Uncle Ron Ulmer, Aunts Lois Ulmer and Joyce Bailey, serveral cousins, extended family and many friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mark Lutz, Wall, a lifelong friend who John thought the world of.

John enjoyed fishing and hunting and regularly attended the Shoralan Club, Belmar.

Ely Funeral Home, Neptune is in charge of the arrangements which are private. In respect for John's wishes, he will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's Memory to , stjude.org.

John will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
