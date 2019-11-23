|
John J. Battaglino
Barnegat - John J. Battaglino, 94, of Barnegat, NJ passed November 22, 2019. He was a factory worker for David Kahn Pen & Pencil Company in North Bergen, NJ, then later for 20 years for the US Postal Service as a Letter Carrier. He retired to Barnegat where he has resided for the past 31 years.
John is survived by his wife, Yolanda; two children, Patricia and Jeffrey; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Janice Lombardi.
Viewing Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Blessing Service Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home with entombment to follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019