John J. Brennan
Sea Girt - John J. Brennan, 76, of Sea Girt and West Palm Beach, Florida passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born and raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He resided in Toms River and then in Sea Girt for 42 years before retiring to West Palm Beach five years ago.
He was a graduate of Saint Peter's Prep in Jersey City and the University of Dayton, Ohio. He was employed as a chemist at NCR and IFF. John went on to become the second generation owner of Leesville Auto in Rahway and established Route 34 Auto, Matawan.
John was a communicant of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, and St. Paul of the Cross Church, Singer Island, Florida. John loved spending time with his family and most enthusiastically followed the Yankees and NY Giants. Being an avid golfer, he was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club and the Club at Ibis in Florida.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Rosemarie Olesin Brennan, his son David Brennan and fiancé Mary Beth O'Brien, his daughters, Lynnette Brennan, Shari Kinsman and husband Jim, and Kelly Jackwicz and husband John, as well as seven grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother, Virginia Brennan, and siblings, Kathleen Brennan-Miller and husband Don, and Kevin Tolly and wife Paula, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his father John A. Brennan and his brother Frank Tolly.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 15,2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 9:30 am at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt and burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the , 2310 Rt. 34, Suite 1-D, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019