John Chandler
Berkeley Twp. - John J. Chandler age 92 of Silver Ridge Park Westerly, Berkeley Twp. died Thursday March 28th. He was born in Newark, raised in Irvington and lived in Livingston prior to Silver Ridge Park Westerly. He married the former Vivian Breitbach in 1949. John retired as a manager after 41 years of service with Bell Atlantic, Freehold. He served as a sergeant in the Army, was a past member of V.F.W. Post # 8352 and served with the Silver Ridge Park First Aid Squad. He was predeceased by his wife Vivian and his son James. Surviving are his daughter Judy of Forked River and his son Thomas of Galloway. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019
