John J. Garito Jr.
Hazlet - John J. Garito Jr., 69, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. John was born on September 10, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up and met his beloved wife, Francine. After marriage, John and Francine started their life and family together Brooklyn and in 1982 relocated to Keansburg, NJ to raise their family. In 2012, they ultimately settled in Hazlet. Before moving to NJ, John worked as a roofer for many years with Local Union #8 in Brooklyn. During his retirement, John began working as an Activities Assistant at Care One, which he truly enjoyed.
John was a lover of all sports and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. He enjoyed painting in his spare time, taking time to sit and relax by the water, cooking for his family and friends and Sunday dinners. John also like playing cards and visiting Atlantic City with his best friend, Anthony Grieco. Being a grandfather was one of John's greatest joys in life; he loved spending time with his grandchildren whenever possible and was always the first to attend any of their sporting events or shows. Most of all, John was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend and he is now reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Francine.
He was predeceased by his parents, Raffaella (Pergola) and John J. Garito Sr. and his devoted wife, Francine Garito. John is survived by his loving children, Mark Panarese, Rose Clayton and her husband, Scott, John J. Garito III and his husband, Richard Cambeis, and Clarissa Garito and his dear siblings, Joseph Garito and his wife, Joanne, Frank Garito and his wife, Angela, and Margaret Maragni. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Toni Marie Ilagan and her husband, Darwin, Teressa Postiglione and her fiancé, Michael White, Cecily Postiglione, Erica Osgood and her husband, Nick, James Postiglione, Ganessa Hans, Robert Cumiskey, Leah Cumiskey, Marciano, and Lilly Clayton, and his adored great grandchildren, Michael White, Daxton and Holden Osgood. John will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of John's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, July 14th from 6 to 7 PM at his daughter's home, 23 Maple Pl., Keyport. A prayer service will be offered at 7 PM, immediately followed by a repast celebrating John's life. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
