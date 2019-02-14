|
John J. Geiges, Sr.
Brielle - John James Geiges, Sr, age 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12th at home surrounded by the love of his family.
Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Road, Wall, NJ, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 AM, followed by the burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to MRMTC Mates Program, P.O. Box 251, Brielle, NJ 08730.
For a full obituary or to send condolences please visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019