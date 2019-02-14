Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Geiges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Geiges Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Geiges Sr. Obituary
John J. Geiges, Sr.

Brielle - John James Geiges, Sr, age 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12th at home surrounded by the love of his family.

Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Road, Wall, NJ, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 AM, followed by the burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to MRMTC Mates Program, P.O. Box 251, Brielle, NJ 08730.

For a full obituary or to send condolences please visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now