Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedicts RC Church
Holmdel, NJ
John J. Gilligan Obituary
John J. Gilligan

Hazlet - John J. Gilligan, 83, of Hazlet passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Brooklyn to the late James and Mary Gilligan he resided there until he relocated to Hazlet. He worked in the legal department of G.E. Shareholders Services in NYC. John was an avid bowler and a Usher at St. Benedicts RC Church, Holmdel.

John is pre deceased by his parents, his beloved wife Eda and his brother, Father James Gilligan. He leaves behind his loving children; John Gilligan and his wife Nancy of Scotch Plains, NJ., James Gilligan of Tacoma, WA., adoring grandson, Ryan and siblings Rosemary Gilligan of Breezy Pt. NY., and Thomas Gilligan of Baldwin, LI. John will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport NJ 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. at St. Benedicts RC Church, Holmdel, followed by entombment at Holmdel Mausoleum.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
