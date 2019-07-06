Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Rose
603 7th Avenue
Belmar, NJ
John J. Hanley


1930 - 2019
John J. Hanley Obituary
John J. Hanley

Belmar - John J. Hanley, 88, of Belmar, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 after a brief illness.

John was born on November 11, 1930 in Rutherford, NJ. He graduated from St. Mary's High School, Rutherford, and Rutgers University with a BA in Physics. John served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed at Dugway Proving Ground in Tooele, UT.

John moved to Belmar after working for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. He was the long time owner of Hanley's Liquors in Belmar until he retired in 1990. John served for many years in the Monmouth Ocean Liquor Store Association and the New Jersey Liquor Store Association. He was an active member of the Belmar community and served on the Chamber of Commerce, Planning Board and the Board of Adjustment. John was an active parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar.

He is survived by his daughter Michele Hanley Gibson, her husband Neal and grandson John of Oxshott, Surrey, U.K., his sister Margaret Hanley of St. Augustine Beach, FL, his brother Edgar Hanley and his wife Marjorie Moore Hanley of Belmar, and his nephews Bryan Hanley and Sean Hanley and their families. John is also survived by his long time loving companion Gail Belson with whom he lived.

Visitation will be on Monday July 8 from 6 to 8pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 9 at 10:30 at the Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Avenue, Belmar. Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of St. Rose, 603 7th Avenue, Belmar.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019
