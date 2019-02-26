|
John J. Hayden, Jr.
Freehold - John J. Hayden, Jr., 26 of Freehold passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Leighton, Pennsylvania he has lived in Freehold for the past 15 years. John was a fourth generation metallic lather for Local No. 46, New York City, New York for the past four years. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Freehold; and a graduate of Freehold High School Class of 2010. He was a kindhearted soul whose great sense of humor lit up the room. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also enjoyed the New York Rangers and New York Mets. Surviving are his father and step-mother, John J. Hayden, Sr. and Amy Rosa-Hayden, Bushkill, Pennsylvania; his mother, Patricia M. Hayden and her fiancé, Anthony Daniels, Freehold; his brothers, Patrick Hayden and Andrew Hayden, U.S. Navy, both of Freehold; his step-brothers, Jesse and Cody Berberich, both of Queens, New York; his girlfriend, Elizabeth McGackin, Freehold; his aunts and uncles, Mark and Lorna Loring, David and Deborah Loring, Matt and Bari Loring, Margaret Loring, Susan and Thomas Eastmond, Thomas and Sharon Hayden, Patricia and Jeff Brady, Anna Mae Hayden, Nancy and James McConville, and Brian Hayden; many cousins; and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Donations in his memory to the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, Inc., 225 Varick Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10014 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 26, 2019