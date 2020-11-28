John J. Hrabosky Jr.
Union Beach - John J. Hrabosky Jr., 73, of Union Beach, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. John was born on May 5, 1947 in Newark, where he spent the earlier part of his childhood. In 1959, John and his family moved to Union Beach, where he remained to present day. Before his retirement, John worked for IFF as a Supervisor for the Sample Lab for 39 years. After his retirement, John remained active with IFF as a member of their retirement committee. He was a devout parishioner of Holy Family R.C. Church in Union Beach, where he volunteered as a bereavement minister, an altar server/sextant, and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He remained very active in his community as a member of the St. Joseph Church Knights of Columbus Council 3402, a volunteer for Union Beach Library and a member of the Union Beach Recreation Committee. John was also a proud Air Force Veteran, having served our country during the Vietnam War Era. Most of all, John was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary E. (Duffy) and John J. Hrabosky Sr., his dear brother, Richard M. Hrabosky, and his brother-in-law, Mitchell C. Shade. John is survived by his loving sisters, Catherine Shade of Jacksonville, FL, and Mary Peterson and her husband, Roger, of Brick, and his adoring sister-in-law, Charlene M. Hrabosky of Toms River. John also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, December 1st from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and Wednesday, December 2nd from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, December 2nd at 11 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, Union Beach. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of John may be made to the American Cancer Society
