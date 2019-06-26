John J. Lavin



Seaside Park - John J. Lavin, 86, of Seaside Park, NJ, died on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Kearny, NJ before moving to Seaside Park. John was a proud Veteran of the US Navy and worked as a Draftsman and Engineer for AT&T and Lucent Technologies in Newark, NJ. He was a parishioner of St Catharine of Sienna RC Church in Seaside Park and an avid Yankees fan. Surviving is his loving wife Dorothy (Landa), five sons Robert of Toms River, John M. of Jackson, NJ Peter of Tinton Falls, NJ, Mark of Pompton Lakes, NJ and Brian of Toms River, NJ, one sister Patricia Roels of California, seven grandchildren Casey, Connor, Daniel, Kyle, Heather, Holly and Brendan, and man's best friend, Candy. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave Seaside Park, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday 11:30am at St Catharine RC Church in Seaside Park. Committal will be private. Donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com