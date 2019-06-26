Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
809 Nw Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
(732) 793-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
809 Nw Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St Catharine RC Church
Seaside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Lavin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Lavin Obituary
John J. Lavin

Seaside Park - John J. Lavin, 86, of Seaside Park, NJ, died on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Kearny, NJ before moving to Seaside Park. John was a proud Veteran of the US Navy and worked as a Draftsman and Engineer for AT&T and Lucent Technologies in Newark, NJ. He was a parishioner of St Catharine of Sienna RC Church in Seaside Park and an avid Yankees fan. Surviving is his loving wife Dorothy (Landa), five sons Robert of Toms River, John M. of Jackson, NJ Peter of Tinton Falls, NJ, Mark of Pompton Lakes, NJ and Brian of Toms River, NJ, one sister Patricia Roels of California, seven grandchildren Casey, Connor, Daniel, Kyle, Heather, Holly and Brendan, and man's best friend, Candy. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 Central Ave Seaside Park, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday 11:30am at St Catharine RC Church in Seaside Park. Committal will be private. Donations may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now