John J McGrady
Manchester - John Joseph McGrady 90, of Leisure Knoll, Manchester died Sunday, June 30, at home surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Jersey City, he lived there for 30 years, and in Franklin Park for 4 years before moving to Manchester 24 years ago. He was employed with American Can, Jersey City as a machine mechanic for 25 years before retiring in 1974. He was then employed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local #560, Union City and Local #701, North Brunswick. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. He belonged to the Leisure Knoll Veterans Club and the Knights of Columbus, Council #10022, Leisure Knoll where he served as Past Grand Knight. He was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. He was predeceased by a grandchild, Meghan, 2 sisters, Jean O'Connell and Ruth Scarpa, and his wife, Ruth Ann McGrady, who died in 2012. Surviving are 3 sons and 2 daughters in law, John F. McGrady of Brick, Daniel and Bridget McGrady of Edison, Mark and Denise McGrady of Secaucus, a daughter Margaret McGrady of Brick, 2 sisters, Adelaide Castrovince and Arlene Green, and 8 grandchildren, Jean Marie, Daniel Jr.,Erin, John J., John James, Caroline, Raechel, and Jason, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday from 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday at 10:00 am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019