John J. McKeever
Manasquan - John J. McKeever, 89 of Manasquan passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Brick Hospital after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Jersey City, he had resided in Manasquan for the past 48 years. As a resident of Jersey City, he was a Communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Jersey City and had been a member of and the former President of the Holy Name Society. As a resident of Manasquan, he was a Communicant of St. Denis Parish.
John was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army from 1951 - 1953 in the 43rd Infantry Division/43rd Reconnaissance Company.
Following his military service, he went on to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. for 41 years, retiring in July 1994. He received many accolades and awards while at Met Life. He was a Life Member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, Life Member of the Met Life President's Club and had been the District Sales Manager and the leading salesman in North Jersey for many years.
When not working, John was a member of the Manasquan River Golf Club, the 200 Club of Monmouth County, and a benefactor of the Manasquan Light House. He was also an avid fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Gerry) Murphy McKeever in 1988, his son John in 2019, his grandson Andrew in 1995, his parents John and Honora Walsh McKeever and his sisters Marie Kilroy in 2011 and Patsy Fisher in 2002.
Surviving are his devoted children Frank of Manasquan, Michael (Cathy) of Tuckerton, Gerri
(Chuck) Wich of Wall, Mary (Dan) Burke of Brielle, Ann (Jim) Jones of Farmingdale, Joan (Joe) Gallagher and daughter in law Robin McKeever. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kelli Vittoria, Maggie and Sean Wich, Jaime, Jennifer, Jill and Joey Gallagher and Paige and Delaney Burke, his great grandchildren Donovan, Brayden, Olivia, Hannah and Charlie and his sister Corrine Ristaino and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 11:00AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in memory of John to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 21 to June 22, 2019