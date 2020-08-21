John J. McLaughlin
Middletown, formerly of Rumson - John J. McLaughlin, 85, of Middletown, formerly of Rumson, passed away on Friday August 14th.
He was born and raised in Brooklyn, attended Holy Name School and graduated from St. Michael's High School. John continued his education at St. John's University where he graduated with a degree in history and received his MBA from the Baruch School of Business at City College. John served honorably in the New York National Guard as a Sergeant in the "Famous Fighting 69th" Division. When John and Frida married, they started their life together in Marlboro. John served as Councilman and Council president during that time and was awarded Volunteer of the Year by the Junior Chamber of Commerce for his service. For the majority of his career, John was a systems design consultant, founding and operating McLaughlin Consulting, Inc.
John had strong faith in God and was a long-time parishioner of Holy Cross R.C. Church, Rumson, where he also volunteered his time. Family was John's great passion, from the McLaughlin reunion of 51 consecutive years in Fenwick Island, Delaware to attending every family milestone event. He enjoyed all holidays, especially Christmas, when he and his family would sing carols throughout the neighborhood then return home for a large family dinner. John had a great Irish wit and was an intelligent man who was always happy. Whenever he left a party, event, or someone's house, he would always say "Good being with you."
John was a member of the Monmouth County Affiliated Republican Club for many years. He was also a member of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick where he was the "Dinner Chairperson" for two years and the "Scholarship Chairperson" for two years. Most recently, he was designated Trustee Emeritus of The Friendly Sons.
John and Frida traveled the world with his work, which included Tehran, Iran; and then continued their traveling long into retirement. John was a sports fan and was a proud supporter of the New York Rangers and NCAA college basketball. He and Frida enjoyed all high school events at Rumson Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic, from football and basketball to the school plays. Following games, he and his friends would go to Val's in Rumson for a pizza. John had many hobbies. He played basketball well into his 70's. He also loved to play poker with friends, do puzzles and enjoy any chocolate he found. He was an avid reader, enjoying history and biography books, and he and Frida loved to see every movie that came out.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Susan McLaughlin, his sisters Evelyn McLaughlin and Mary Baker, and his brother Daniel McLaughlin.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 60 years, Frida Moore McLaughlin; their daughter, Elise McLaughlin, South Burlington, VT.; their son and daughter-in-law, John and Jacqueline McLaughlin, Tinton Falls; four grandchildren, Kendall Sheean, Kieran Francis, Dani McLaughlin and Matthew McLaughlin; his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Lee McLaughlin, West Palm Beach, FL, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his three close friends, Gerry Brady, Joe Prendergast and Stanley Schwartz.
Visitation will be Friday, August 28th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private funeral mass at Holy Cross RC Church, followed by entombment at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. To remember John please consider honoring him by a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit John's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
.