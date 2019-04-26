|
John J. McManmon
Brielle - John J. McManmon passed away peacefully with his family on Thursday morning, April 25, 2019. Born in Far Rockaway, NY on January 10th, 1959 to John and Mary McManmon, he attended St. Agnes Elementary School and Maria Regina High School in Rockville Center, Long Island. He worked as a mortgage consultant for Wells Fargo in Wall Township, where he prided himself on treating his clients as family. An avid fisherman and a proud member of the Shark River Surf Anglers, John also loved sharing stories with his 6:00 am bike crew. He touched many lives, coaching kids sports, working with the Drug and Alcohol Alliance and volunteering at the Bradley Beach food pantry. Most recently he became a Big Brother to a very fortunate child. He will be remembered most for his kindness, humor and unparalleled ability to tell a story. His selflessness left an impression on anyone he met.
Visitation will be at the Ocean House in Spring Lake on Sunday, April 28th from 3:00-7:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29th at 12:00pm at the Bay Head Yacht Club. John is survived by his wife, Cynthia, of eighteen years; his son, Jason; his four stepchildren, Hannah, Will, Patrick, Owen; and his three sisters Ellen McManmon, Donna McManmon, and Audrey Robbins. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the VNA of Central New Jersey or the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Monmouth County.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019