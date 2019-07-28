|
John J. Pais
Manchester, NJ - John Pais, 68, of Manchester, NJ passed away Thursday, July 25 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hazelton, PA, he lived in Hazlet, NJ before moving to Manchester in 1979. John was a graduate of Raritan High School, Class of 1969. John was a Retail Manager for over forty years with Roger's Clothes and Fortunoff in Ocean and Monmouth counties.
He was an active member of the Renaissance Wine Club, who shared his love of life, laughter, music, and the New York Yankees with everyone. John was an avid gardener with a gift for creating beautiful spaces that brought together family and friends; which was one of his greatest joys.
He is predeceased by his parents John and Leona Pais. John is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Susan (Kilgour) and his loving children, Matthew and Michelle of Jersey City, NJ and Jennifer and Daniel Gilbert of Manchester and two adoring granddaughters, Allison and Lauren Gilbert.
John is also survived by his brothers Thomas (Victoria) and James (Grace); as well as and his sister-in-law Nanci (David) Illingworth and brother-in-law, Peter (Celeste) Kilgour and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his name on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 2-6 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3030 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's Memory can be sent to by visiting or to Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.cure.pcf.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019