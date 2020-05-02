John J. Reardon
John J. Reardon

Matawan - John J. Reardon, 77, of Matawan, died on April 13, 2020 in Allaire Rehab Center, Freehold, of cancer after a short illness.

Born June 8, 1942 in Jersey City, he graduated from Marist High School, Bayonne and from St. Peter's College (now University), Jersey City.

He was predeceased by parents, Timothy Reardon and Rita Finn Reardon; brother, Richard Reardon; niece, Margery Austin; and nephew, Richard Austin. He is survived by sister, Elizabeth Reardon, Howell; nieces, Elizabeth Austin, Massachusetts; and Donna Cosio, Florida; and nephews, Timothy Reardon, Peter Reardon and Michael Reardon, Florida.

Clayton-McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold, was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
