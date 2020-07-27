1/
John J. Roman
John J. Roman

Berkeley Twp. - John J. Roman, 94, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. John was the owner operator of Roman Plastering, Irvington, NJ before retiring. Born and raised in Irvington, he resided in Newark before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1992. John served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1947.

John was predeceased by his wife Elaine in 1998 and his daughter Katherine in 2010. John is survived by 2 sons Michael and his wife, Christine of Landing, Richard and his wife, JoAnn of Brick, his daughter Deborah Beach and her husband, Douglas of Whitehouse Station, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Interment will take privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
