John J. Senkewicz, Sr.
Jackson - John J. Senkewicz, Sr., 87, of Jackson, NJ, died on Wednesday, November 13th at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold.
He was born and raised in Kearny, NJ. During his high school days, he was a National School Boy Champion in the mile relay and had won a gold watch at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. Educated at The Newark College of Engineering, as an electrical engineer, John retired from AT&T as a Director of Training in 1987.
During his working years, he was active in the Telephone Pioneers charitable organization, always volunteering to be Santa at their events for those with special needs. John began to learn and play golf with the Pioneer's golf league, which became a tradition he and his friends (calling their golf group the "Wannabees") continued to enjoy throughout their retirements.
John's great love and enjoyment was his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, following them to their many sporting events. In recent years, John helped to organize a family reunion so that he could bring everyone together.
He enjoyed teaching his sons and grandchildren how to fish and golf, and a history of antiques, lessons he would share with many during his years of running J's Antiques with his late wife Joan and later, with their son Jim. One of his lessons to a young boy was to provide him with a civil war bullet and explain the meaning and history. He was touched when years later the young man returned to show him a civil war musket that he bought to collect and to thank him for providing him with both a lesson in history and a love of antiques.
He was active in the Monmouth Council of the Boy Scouts of America and especially Troop 141 serving as Scout Master, where he would constantly educate himself so that he could teach the members of the Troop new skills and life lessons.
John loved dogs (and they all loved him) and other animals, at one time adopting a lamb as the family pet, teaching his son John how to take care of a farm animal.
John was a parishioner of St. Veronica's RC Church, Howell. His religion and conservative political values were a very important part of his life.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Joan Walbroel Senkewicz.
John is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deirdre Senkewicz, Tinton Falls and James and Dona Senkewicz, Jackson; his brother Frank Senkewicz, Kearny; two grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie and Richard Stripp of Hamilton, NJ and Timothy and Stephanie Senkewicz of Catonsville, MD; two adored great grandchildren, Richard and Wesley Stripp.
Visitation Sunday Nov. 17th, 2 to 5 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 18th, 10:15 am, at St. Leo The Great RC Church, Lincroft. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit John's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019