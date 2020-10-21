John J. Shea, MD
Orlando, FL - John J. Shea, MD of Orlando, Florida died on October 19, 2020. Dr. Shea was formally a resident of Brielle and Manasquan, NJ. He was 90 years old at the time of his passing.
Dr. Shea was a caring and generous physician who was passionate about assisting those in need. Upon retirement from his medical practice as an anesthesiologist, Dr. Shea participated in humanitarian missions with other retired physicians and medical personnel to El Salvador and Haiti. Dr. Shea was the past President of the New Jersey Anesthesia Society and the former Chief of Anesthesia at Point Pleasant and Brick Hospitals. He was an avid golfer. Dr. Shea and his wife were long-time members of the Manasquan River Golf Club, where he was a past member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Shea and his family were parishioners of St. Denis Parish in Manasquan, NJ.
Dr. Shea was a graduate of Manhattan College in the Bronx, NY and the Medical School at the National University of Galway, Ireland. Prior to his tenure at Point Pleasant Hospital and Brick Hospital, Dr. Shea served on the medical staffs of Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT and St. Peter's Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ prior to coming to the Jersey Shore.
Dr. Shea was predeceased by his parents John and Julia Shea and three brothers: James, Edward, and Dr. Arthur Shea. Dr. Shea is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Francine M. Shea, his five sons, their spouses; Stephen F. Shea of Annandale, VA; John T. and Denise Shea of Freehold, NJ; Kieran J. and Miriam Shea and of Severna Park, MD; Michael R. and Lori Shea of Orlando, FL; and Timothy R. Shea of Washington, DC; and seven grandchildren; Casey Galindo (Edgar) and Riley; Taylor and Caeley; Kiera, Regan, and Colton. Dr. Shea is also survived by his sibling, Brother Richard Shea, FMS of Manhasset, NY.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park, FL. A future celebration of life and interment at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Spring Lake, NJ will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Dr. Shea's memory to either a charity of personal choice, St. Denis Parish in Manasquan, NJ (www.churchofstdenis.org
), St. John Fisher Church, College Park, FL (www.orlandocatholic.com
) or Fulfill (Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean County) (www.fulfillnj.org
).