John J. Sheehan
Manchester, NJ - John J. Sheehan, 87, of Manchester, NJ, joined his beloved wife Rita of 64 years on Sunday September 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York City John had lived in Jackson and Point Pleasant before moving to Manchester in 1998. John was a US Airforce Veteran who proudly served his country. A graduate of Manhattan College John earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting and went on to work in the Finance and Accounting department for Bell Labs in Holmdel, NJ for 33 years retiring in 1992. He was a Parishoner of St. Luke's RC Church of Toms River for over 20 years. He was one of the founding families of the Holbrook Little League in Jackson. John had lived in the Renaissance in Manchester where he enjoyed many clubs and organizations, most specifically, the Irish American Club, the Men's Golf Club, the Denman Opera Club and the Veterans Club. Outside of all his clubs John had a love for traveling, dancing and especially running. He loved running and made a tradition out of running the Spring Lake five for 20 consecutive years.
Predeceased by his wife Rita in 2015, he had also been predeceased by his son Stephen in 2002 and his brother Tommy Sheehan. Surviving are his loving children, John Sheehan and his wife Donna of Brea, CA, Susan Reed of Whiting, NJ and Maureen Neuner and her husband Scott of Atlantic City, NJ. John is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristin, Brynn, Johnny, Maureen, Emily, Susie, Billy, Sarah, Julie and nine great grandchildren and his sister Margaret Scott and brother Dennis Sheehan.
A Visitation will be held Friday September 6, 2019 from 3-7 pm at The Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, NJ 08759. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday September 6, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name can be made to St. Jude's by visiting www.stjudes.org Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019