Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. Solan Obituary
John J. Solan

Belford - John J. Solan, 80, of Belford, NJ, passed away on June 28, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was born in Bayonne, grew up in Lyndhurst and settled in Fair Haven, moving to Middletown in 1971. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division at the Pentagon and later in Korea. John worked as a Metallurgist for General Motors for 32 years retiring in 1996. John had a lifelong passion for fishing locale waters as well as Costa Rica and Alaska. John developed a love of cooking and baking later in life and always had many eager taste testers. He was a member of the American LegionPost 338, Leonardo, NJ.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Marilyn J. Solan, two daughters and son-in-law, Donna Busz, Sandra and Harold Platz; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. John and Lisa Solan; grandchildren, Shawn and his wife Rebecca, Matthew and his wife Nathaly, Jessica, Lauren, and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Nikki, and Jude; sister Rosemary Blackledge, and many dear friends.

John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scott Busz in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to America's Gold Star Families, www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
