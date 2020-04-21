|
|
John J. Stamato
Monmouth County - John Joseph Stamato, a long time Monmouth county resident, passed away on April 20, 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
John was predeceased by his loving wife Nina, parents Vito and Louise Stamato (D'Adamo), who immigrated to the United States from Italy, and sister Theresa Tomaino.
John is survived by his sister Madeline Fedak; his loving daughters Laure Sears, Louise Sweeney, and Nina and her husband Stephen Celona; and four grandchildren John Celona, Christina Celona, Nicole Strombom, and Renee Sears.
John was born in New Jersey to Vito and Louise Stamato. He graduated from Long Branch High School. He started his bachelor's degree at Stevens Institute of Technology but was drafted. He served in the United States Army, as a Sergeant, during the Korean War in the Korean Military Advisory Group (KMAG), where one of his duties was putting up power lines. Thereafter, John served as a Specialist Second Class, in the National Guard of New Jersey, until he received an Honorable Discharge in May of 1956. He was a proud veteran.
John returned to his academic pursuits and graduated from Rutgers University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and a licensed professional engineer registered with the State of New Jersey. He spent many years working as a Director for Jersey Central Power and Light Company, in Morristown, New Jersey.
He met the love of his life, Nina Cash, at his parent's ice cream store (Ocean View Drive In, Long Branch). On June 2, 1957, he married Nina Cash and was married to Nina for 60 years until her passing on April 20, 2018. Fittingly, he passed on the second anniversary of his wife's passing.
John was a devoted husband, father, and proud grandfather. He enjoyed warm weather and the beach, so much so that John and his wife escaped many cold New Jersey winters by 'migrating' to Jupiter and West Palm Beach, Florida. He loved doing projects around the house, was a passionate Yankees fan, and was an avid reader. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
In keeping with John's wishes, a private cremation and future remembrance service will be held. In remembrance of John, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Monmouth County SPCA (https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/). O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020