John J. Walling
Toms River - John (Jack) J. Walling, 78, passed on to be with our Lord, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. John was born in Red Bank, NJ, and moved to Toms River in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Pamela(Coryell), his sons, Brian(Marie) and Kevin(Emma), his step-daughter, Kimberly(Harvard), and 5 grandchildren, Jason, Sophia, AJ, Mason and Devin.
There will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later time. To view the full obituary please go to www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020