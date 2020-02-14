|
John Applegate, known affectionately as "JJ" to friends and family, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Elaine by his side after a ten year battle with prostate cancer. JJ was the consummate racing dinghy sailor who treasured being on the water, whether racing himself or helping others improve their sailing knowledge. Starting out sailing in a Moth at age twelve in 1953, JJ quickly proved himself a natural, innate sailor, and came to win many local and national sailing championships. Winning the 1961 Jet 14 Nationals in hull No. 150 was certainly a revered memory as JJ carried that sail number forward to every M-Scow and E-Scow he would later race.
JJ leaves behind his loving wife and crew Elaine; sister Elaine Beecher; son Daniel, and his two sons Ryan and Drew; son David and his wife Catherine, and their two daughters Molly and Margit; and numerous lifelong friends. JJ worked as a lineman for JCP&L for 34 years before retiring in 2002 and was a longtime member of Lavallette Yacht Club. Donations can be made in John's honor to Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity at: nohfh.com/donate/
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020