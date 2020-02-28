|
John James Mego Sr.
Red Bank - John James Mego Sr, age 75, of Red Bank, died peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 27, 2020. John was a lifelong resident of Red Bank. He had a love for this town where he was a member of the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department for 55 years and an Ex-Fire Chief out of the Relief Engine Co.
He is predeceased by his wife of 45 years Elizabeth Mego, daughter Margaret Mego-Cooper, sisters Helen, Irene, Rio, Patsy, Gigi & Peggy and parents William Sr & Margaret Mego. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law William Jr & Loretta Mego of Howell, children John Jr & Angela Mego of North Carolina, Michael Mego of Red Bank, Carol & Frank Campanella of Delran and Patricia & Michael Zilly of Tinton Falls, grandchildren Evan Mego, Kristina & Kevin Maysonet, Michael & Hilary Zilly, Melinda & Brian Silva, David Zilly & Karly Bais, Kaitlyn Zilly & Otto Kerler, a great grandchild Noah and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Monday, March 2, from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM with a Fireman's Service being held at 7:30 PM at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. There will be a prayer service Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30AM at the funeral home, followed by a Fireman's procession through Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jason's Dreams for Kids, 20 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020