John Jay Berry, Jr.
Middletown - John Jay Berry, Jr. age 29, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and was a life-long resident of the shore area.
John was a 2012 graduate with a bachelors degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was also a communicant of St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed many outdoor activities.
John is survived by his mother, Marie Manger Berry of Highlands, his father, John J. Berry of Daytona Beach, Fla. and his brother, Sean Berry of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands on Thursday from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 10 AM from St. Agnes RC Church Atlantic Highlands. At the request of the family interment services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019