John Joseph Cunnius
Brick - John Joseph Cunnius, 63, of Brick, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born in New Brunswick, John has resided in Monmouth and Ocean counties for the past 22 years. He proudly served in the United States Army.
John was Assistant Superintendent as well as Groundskeeper for many different golf courses. Prior to his retirement, John worked for Weisleder-All American Ford since November 2009. He was an avid sports fan; his two favorite teams were the Jets and Mets. He had a dry and witty sense of humor and loved to converse with family and friends about the latest sports news, and current events. John led an active life to the end, had many friends and was loved by all who knew him.
John was predeceased by his father, Calvin Cunnius, his stepfather, Robert Stevens, and his four dearest cats; Clyde, Clancy, Clea, and Gizmo.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Kathy, also known to John by their shared nickname 'Pop'; his mother, Julia Stevens; two brothers, Dan Cunnius and Rich (Kim) Stevens; two sisters, Cheryl and Annette Cunnius; his three loving aunts and many cousins. John was a loving Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his two loving cats, Claus and Clarence (Fluffer).
Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien
Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December
27th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Research Alliance, KCCURE.org.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 24, 2019