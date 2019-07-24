|
|
John Joseph Pace
Point Pleasant - John Joseph Pace, 67, of Point Pleasant, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born in New Brunswick to the late William T. and Ann (Hussey) Pace, he was raised in Somerset and has lived in Point Pleasant since 1974. John worked as a pipefitter and retired from UA Local 9, Plumbers/Pipefitters, Englishtown. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many trips on the Norma K. He also like golfing with his friends and watching his two favorite teams, the Yankees and the Jets.
Surviving are his two daughters, Amy Pace and her husband, Theodore Schwertheim of Point Pleasant and Ashley Reilly and her husband, James of Brick. Also surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Tom Parillo; brother, William T. Pace, Jr.; six grandchildren, Sloane, Wren, Gage, Owen, Brennan, and Finn; his nieces and nephews, Kimberly Young-Durkin, Kelly Young, Teddy Pace, and Trevor Pace, and many dear friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 Noon, Saturday, July 27 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 11:30 a.m. a prayer service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019