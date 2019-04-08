|
|
John Joseph Sherwood
Forked River - John Joseph Sherwood, III passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at the age of 39. Born November 3, 1979. Grew up in Forked River, NJ and settled in New York where he resided with his fiancé Sarah Veit. John is survived by his daughters Tessa Marie and Brianna Nicole; his mother and stepfather Dawn and Jamie Grasso; his sister and brother-in-law Sarah and Chris Bryczkowski; his niece and nephew Caroline and Alex; his stepsisters Stephanie and Tiffany; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Lacey United Methodist Church on Wednesday April 10th at 3:00pm. Family and Friends are welcome to come and share memories.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019