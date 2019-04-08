Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lacey United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Sherwood


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Joseph Sherwood Obituary
John Joseph Sherwood

Forked River - John Joseph Sherwood, III passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at the age of 39. Born November 3, 1979. Grew up in Forked River, NJ and settled in New York where he resided with his fiancé Sarah Veit. John is survived by his daughters Tessa Marie and Brianna Nicole; his mother and stepfather Dawn and Jamie Grasso; his sister and brother-in-law Sarah and Chris Bryczkowski; his niece and nephew Caroline and Alex; his stepsisters Stephanie and Tiffany; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Lacey United Methodist Church on Wednesday April 10th at 3:00pm. Family and Friends are welcome to come and share memories.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now