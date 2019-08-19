Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
935 Bennetts Mills Road
Jackson, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. Rose of Lima Cemetery
299 Freehold-Englishtown Rd
Freehold, NJ
Jackson Twp. - John Joseph Sullivan, 75, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manhattan, NY, and resided in Freehold, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 14 years ago.

John was an electrician and worked for the IBEW Local 3, NY for 45 years before retiring in 2003. He was a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp., N.J.

He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years Patricia (Mullaney) Sullivan, his parents, Thomas and Margaret Sullivan and his sister Margaret Nichols. John is survived by his daughter, Joanne Badger and her husband, Scott of Lancaster, PA; his sons, Timothy Sullivan and his wife, Shannon of Howell, NJ, and Daniel Sullivan and his wife, Lori of Manalapan, NJ; his 5 grandchildren, Liam & Gavin Badger of Lancaster, PA, Morgan Sullivan of Howell, NJ, and Kayla & John Sullivan of Manalapan, NJ; and his brother Father Michael Sullivan of Villanova, PA.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Monday evening August 19, 2019 from 6-9pm at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by his funeral liturgy at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society care of St Aloysius RC Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019
