John Kastanis
Manahawkin - John Kastanis, 72 of Manahawkin, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. John owned and operated Captain John's Restaurant in Ship Bottom for 43 years, retiring in 2014. Born and raised in Greece, he came to the United States and lived in Paterson. In 1972 he moved to the Ocean County area and lived in Long Beach Island and Manahawkin.
John is survived by his son George Kastanis; daughters Pandora Kastanis and Maria Surace; and his cherished grandson Gabriel Surace.
Services will be held at St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, 2200 Church Road, Toms River. Visiting with the family will be at the church on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 9:30am until the start of the funeral service at 10:00am. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019