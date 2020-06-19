John Kazanjian
1915 - 2020
John Kazanjian

Berkeley Township - John Kazanjian, age 104, of Toms River, New Jersey July 27, 1915 - June 8, 2020. It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on June 8, 2020. John was born in Weehawkin, NJ and grew up in West New York, NJ. John later lived in Bogota NJ and then in Toms River, NJ.

John is predeceased by his wife, Alice Kazanjian, and his wife, Veronica Mettler Kazanjian, and brother George Kazanjian. Surviving are; his sons, Thomas C. Kazanjian and his wife Riitta of Piscataway, and John R. Kazanjian of San Diego, CA and daughter Arlene Cale and her husband Kenneth of Suffern, NY; his sister, Arax Palakian and her husband Milton of Fort Lee; his four grandchildren, Sinikka and her husband Greg, Liisa, Ryan and Stephen; and five great-grandchildren.

John worked as a machine tool and dye maker at Curtiss-Wright Corporation in NJ. John was awarded a special gold veteran's badge by the International Associates of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for his 45 years of service. John was an active member of the Bogota Fire Department from 1949-1975 and an active member of the Silver Ridge Park Association in Toms River. John enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling and the restoration of classic automobiles. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A warm and friendly man, John will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services were private and held under the direction of Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, Toms River.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
