John (Jack) Keenan
Manahawkin - John (Jack) Keenan, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ, formerly of Bogota, NJ was welcomed into Heaven on May 27, 2020.
Jack was born on September 21, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of John E. and Genevive Keenan. He is predeceased by both parents, his sister, Muriel Santo, and a son, Timothy James. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Holford), 4 children; Chrisanne (Stephen Moger), John (Bonnie Weinberg), Thomas, and Jeffrey, and 7 adoring grandchildren; Brian, Katherine, Jaime, Alexander, Faith, Meredith, and Erin.
Jack worked for NJ Bell Telephone Co, where he met the love of his life in 1959. He and Lois raised their children with love, laughter, a few tears, and a lifetime of memories in Bogota. After retirement, Jack and Lois lived overlooking his beloved lake in Manahawkin.
Jack was enormously proud of his Dad Jokes. He was an avid camper, a loud NY Giants fan, and the ultimate Poppy to his grandchildren, the source of his greatest joy.
May Jack be remembered for his adoration of God, his wife, his family, and a good bourbon. Maybe not in that order every day, but certainly always in his heart.
In the near future, we look forward to joining you, family and friends, in a celebration of Jack's life. The family appreciates donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave online condolences and fond memories of Jack for the Keenan family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.