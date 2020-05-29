John (Jack) Keenan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John (Jack) Keenan

Manahawkin - John (Jack) Keenan, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ, formerly of Bogota, NJ was welcomed into Heaven on May 27, 2020.

Jack was born on September 21, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ, the son of John E. and Genevive Keenan. He is predeceased by both parents, his sister, Muriel Santo, and a son, Timothy James. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Holford), 4 children; Chrisanne (Stephen Moger), John (Bonnie Weinberg), Thomas, and Jeffrey, and 7 adoring grandchildren; Brian, Katherine, Jaime, Alexander, Faith, Meredith, and Erin.

Jack worked for NJ Bell Telephone Co, where he met the love of his life in 1959. He and Lois raised their children with love, laughter, a few tears, and a lifetime of memories in Bogota. After retirement, Jack and Lois lived overlooking his beloved lake in Manahawkin.

Jack was enormously proud of his Dad Jokes. He was an avid camper, a loud NY Giants fan, and the ultimate Poppy to his grandchildren, the source of his greatest joy.

May Jack be remembered for his adoration of God, his wife, his family, and a good bourbon. Maybe not in that order every day, but certainly always in his heart.

In the near future, we look forward to joining you, family and friends, in a celebration of Jack's life. The family appreciates donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.

To leave online condolences and fond memories of Jack for the Keenan family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com

The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
6095977740
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved