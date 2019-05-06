Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Resources
Belford - John Klepach, 84, of Belford, NJ, died on May 3, 2019 at Laurel Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation. John served in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war he was a window washer on the Empire State Building. He then joined the NYPD and served in the Department until his retirement. After moving to the area he worked at Middletown HS North. He was an active member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 2179.

Surviving are his wife, Mary (nee Ciccone); his son, Michael Klepach; and his brother and sister-in-law, George and Linda Klepach.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Helen Klepach in 1994, and his son, John Paul Klepach in 2006.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

Published in Asbury Park Press on May 6, 2019
