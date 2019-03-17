|
|
John Kolodziej Sr.
Jackson - John Kolodziej Sr., 77, of Jackson passed away after a long illness March 14, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. John was employed at I.F.F. for 30 years before retiring. Born in South Amboy, he resided in Hazlet before moving to Jackson in 1998. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran and while stationed aboard the U.S. Chilton APA-38 he participated in the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. He served on the Union Beach Board of Health as board member in the 1970's and as president in 1979-1980. He served in the I.F.F. Credit Union as a board member and president in the 1970's. John was a member of the American Legion Post 0321, Union Beach and Knights of Columbus #11529 and AMVETS Post 2, Jackson. John was a parishioner and Usher at St. Monica's Church, Jackson. John was predeceased by his parents, Charles & Rose Kolodziej. John is survived by his loving wife Ella of 56 years, his son John Jr. and his wife, Pique of Cream Ridge, his loving granddaughter Amy, his daughter Marlene of Robertsville, 2 brothers Charles and his wife, Dorothy of Freehold, Thomas and his wife, Carol of Jackson, and loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made and would be appreciated to Saint Monica's Food for the Poor program, 679 W. Veterans Hwy., Jackson, NJ 08527. Private cremation. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019