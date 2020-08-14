John "Jay" Krejsa



John "Jay" Krejsa, age 67, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hackensack, NJ to John and Eleanor Krejsa, Jay enjoyed his life to the fullest and lived by his favorite motto, "Life is Good" even when faced with the toughest obstacles. He is a 1971 graduate of Brick High School in NJ and attended Ashton College in Wisconsin before joining Local 9 Plumbers & Pipefitters, which resulted in a successful career as a pipefitter and many positions in the Nuclear industry. Jay is survived by his four beloved daughters, Kelly, Stacey, Jennifer and Amy, and his five grandchildren, Delaney, Logan, Chloe, Jared and Emma, who he loved and cherished wholeheartedly.



Besides spending time with his family and friends, Jay had a passion for fishing, traveling, "Giants" football, history, and quality food and spirits. He was known for his energetic and fun-loving personality, and his "glass half-full" mentality allowed him to touch many people's lives personally and professionally. A true lover of people, Jay had the knack for making friends easily with his infectious smile, witty jokes, and his appealing charm.



A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends to share condolences and to memorialize Jay.









