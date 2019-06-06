|
|
John L. Figorito, Jr.
Forked River - John L. Figorito, Jr., 51, of Forked River passed away on June 3rd, 2019. John was born in Pequannock, NJ and raised in Point Pleasant. He was formerly of Brick. John was a former Warehouse Manager and Real Estate Agent. When he was not weight-training, which was always, he loved to go crabbing with his family. He had an appreciation for art, particularly tattoos. John was a devoted father and grand-father and will be missed dearly by his children.
John was predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Jean Figorito. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Ibrahim and her husband Mo, daughter Theresa Figorito, son John, granddaughter Milania Figorito along with 3 brothers, Pasquale, Joseph and Robert.
A Visitation will be offered on Friday, June 7th from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 5:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Interment is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019